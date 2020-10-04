Veles (VLS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,668.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $93,837.88 and approximately $20,668.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,606.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.03288187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.02077654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00435362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.01008600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00592847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048542 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010088 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,378,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,269 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

