Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.76 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $156,951.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,721.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.17 or 0.03312767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.02075582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00438197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00992888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00612786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010420 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,806,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitsane and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

