Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,899. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,835,000 after buying an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $260.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.21 and its 200-day moving average is $268.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $166.06 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.