VIBE Achieves Market Cap of $3.79 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $59,473.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.05343420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

