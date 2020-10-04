Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPOR) Head to Head Contrast

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

Volatility and Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.41, suggesting that its share price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 4.70 -$27.31 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.06 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.65

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Victory Oilfield Tech and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 5 3 1 0 1.56

Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $2.46, suggesting a potential upside of 423.61%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

