VisionX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,268.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. During the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VisionX has a market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00088611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01536490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00166653 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

