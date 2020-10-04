Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.49). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.21 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.