Waves Enterprise 24 Hour Volume Reaches $346,803.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $346,803.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,647 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

