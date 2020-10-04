Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Wendys alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 561.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.