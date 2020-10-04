WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.