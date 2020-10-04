XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. XGOX has a total market cap of $28,049.78 and $20.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,619.79 or 1.00101529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00152792 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

