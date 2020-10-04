XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.24 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $666,522.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002392 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,541,533 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx. XIO’s official website is xio.network.

XIO Token Trading

