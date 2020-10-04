Ycash Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $165,180.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00613267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00049906 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

