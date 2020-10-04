York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of York Water worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of York Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in York Water by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. York Water Co has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YORW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.