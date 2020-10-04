Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce sales of $172.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the highest is $173.40 million. Criteo reported sales of $220.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $776.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.05 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.24 million, with estimates ranging from $728.07 million to $850.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 257.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 1,039.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 156.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $243,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $772.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

