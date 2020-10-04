Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,196.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,794 shares of company stock valued at $658,688 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iCAD by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 274,956 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 312,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 205,165 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,997,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. iCAD has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.35.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

