Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 78,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,251. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $67,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,642 shares of company stock worth $298,887. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

