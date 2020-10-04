Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $742.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $764.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.90 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $967.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after buying an additional 1,581,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 140,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 314,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 330,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.76.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.