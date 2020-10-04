ZB Token Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $135.31 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.56 or 0.05340435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.