Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0268 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $1.09 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00592847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00072790 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049988 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,529,500 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

