Zero Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56,639.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $701,922.36 and $56,639.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00587369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

