Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. 717,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,573,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,430,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after buying an additional 1,276,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

