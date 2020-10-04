ZPER Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. ZPER has a total market cap of $390,322.95 and approximately $3,090.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Liquid. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00080611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001170 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021304 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007010 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

