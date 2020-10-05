-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Celcuity stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,330. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,462 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.