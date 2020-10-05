-$0.79 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($3.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

NYSE RLMD opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.