0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $78,403.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

