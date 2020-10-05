0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $68,317.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.03 or 0.05143755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

