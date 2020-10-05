0xcert (ZXC) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $981,013.01 and $69,419.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.05127712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

