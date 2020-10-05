1World Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,149.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1World token can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $5,149.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01513001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00163031 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Token Trading

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

