$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $15.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

