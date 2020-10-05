$871.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will report sales of $871.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.00 million and the highest is $968.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $618.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

COOP opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 515,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 507,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 154,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

