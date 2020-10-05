888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.00

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 1740408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.45).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $973.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from 888 Holdings Public’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. 888 Holdings Public’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About 888 Holdings Public (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.