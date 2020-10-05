Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $57.10 on Monday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 77.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 32.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after buying an additional 147,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $458,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.