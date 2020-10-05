Abyss (ABYSS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,789.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Abyss has a market cap of $3.04 million and $63,789.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.41 or 0.05160626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars.

