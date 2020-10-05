Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 28.6%

Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 35,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Acceleware (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

