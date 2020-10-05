AceD Market Capitalization Tops $290,445.28 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $290,445.28 and $1,261.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,131,287 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

