Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 311,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,919,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

ADAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $25,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,387 shares of company stock valued at $94,026 in the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,114,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,730 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,183,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,394,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

