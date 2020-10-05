ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $10.53. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,289. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 66.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,271,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 137,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

