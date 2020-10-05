ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of ADTRAN worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $496.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.