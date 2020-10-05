Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,401 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

ADVM stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $793.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.69. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

