Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADYEY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

ADYEY stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18. Adyen has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

