Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,551. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Aecom by 33.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Aecom by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 96.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aecom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.