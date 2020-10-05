Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Trading Down 2.4%

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.02 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). 54,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 25,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

