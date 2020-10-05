AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AerCap by 4,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in AerCap by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.12. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

