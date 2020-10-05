Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.19% from the company’s current price.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,518. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $556.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.