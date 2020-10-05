Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $556.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.83. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 246,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

