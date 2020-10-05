Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 539,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,132,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

The stock has a market cap of $269.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Affimed NV will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 110.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 165.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

