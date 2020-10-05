AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. William Blair cut shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $6,871,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $151,965.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 47,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 49,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 199,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.93. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

