Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $334.61 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $334.61 million and $122.47 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

