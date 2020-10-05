Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08).

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

ALNA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Shares of ALNA opened at $1.51 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

